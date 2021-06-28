Latest Weather Blog
Neighborhood overrun by mob of ducks
BATON ROUGE – A neighborhood in Baton Rouge is dealing with a literal sitting duck problem. A pair of ducks turned into more than 60 that have taken over the streets.
“It’s like The Birds, the Alfred Hitchcock movie, but now it’s ‘The Ducks,'" Jennifer Richardson said.
Richardson lives on Summa Court and says at first the ducks were not a problem until they started to multiply.
“The daddy duck got a new girlfriend, and that girlfriend duck was a great mama duck," Jennifer said.
Now, in just six months, the neighborhood is home to dozens and dozens of ducks.
“The novelty wore off,” said Debbie, who also lives on Summa Court.
And the birds are persistent. Residents were feeding them, which created a food frenzy.
"We can't even open our blinds because the ducks will be there. If they hear a blind go up or the door jiggle, they'll fly up,” Jennifer said.
The ducks waddle up to front doors, so homeowners are looking for a way to relocate some of the waterfowl.
"So they have a chance, and someone else can enjoy the beauty in a pond, a bigger pond. This one is too small for the amount we have,” Debbie said.
The homeowners say it is time for them to spread their wings and broaden their horizons.
The city is reaching out to wildlife agencies to see if the ducks can be safely relocated. Officials strongly encourage people not to feed ducks, since a steady source of food draws them to a location.
