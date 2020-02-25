ABC to produce a senior citizen version of 'The Bachelor'

Photo: ABC

ABC says a Bachelor for Baby Boomers is in the works. The new show would feature a senior citizen bachelor and senior citizen contestants.

On Monday night, at the conclusion of The Bachelor, the network put out a casting call for people 65 and over.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

A producer provided additional details related to the new series.

And, ABC reality show head Rob Mills described what kinds of qualities the producers are looking for.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020

The network has yet to provide the public with more substantial details in regards to the new show.