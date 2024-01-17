Aamco corporate comments on Baton Rouge operation, other customers come forward

BATON ROUGE - More customers are coming forward about a Baton Rouge transmission shop. The owner tells 2 On Your Side he's having trouble finding parts but doesn't seem to think that trouble is out of the ordinary.

Rusty Roux owns the Aamco Transmission and Total Car Care on Florida Boulevard. On Wednesday, he said he has been having trouble finding parts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roux said he typically tells people their vehicles will be ready within seven to 10 business days because that's the "normal turnaround time."

While that might be normal elsewhere, many say it is not normal at the Baton Rouge Aamco on Florida Boulevard.

Earlier this week, 2 On Your Side interviewed two unsatisfied Aamco customers. Paula Richardson's car has been under repair at Aamco since October 2022. Roux says he's waiting on a supplier for a part. Johnny Burns took his car to Aamco in late September for a remanufactured transmission. He says he got his car back and soon after it broke down. He found that his transmission was rebuilt and parts were missing.

Two years ago 2 On Your Side met with Walker Estes, whose van was being held hostage at Aamco for nearly two years.

Customers tell 2 On Your Side they want their money back and plan to take Roux to small claims court.

Calitri Powell sat waiting for her car inside Aamco Wednesday morning. She dropped her car off last week after she was told her remanufactured transmission was in the shop and ready to be installed.

"Nobody has touched my vehicle since I've been here all day, ma'am," Powell told 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

This story now has the attention of Aamco's corporate offices. Corporate says it takes any complaint seriously and has agreed to assist with any concerns or complaints made to 2 On Your Side.