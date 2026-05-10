AAA and first responders urge drivers to avoid driving in flooded areas

BATON ROUGE — Heavy rain has been falling over the capital region for several days, flooding roads and creating dangerous conditions.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to 15 flood-related rescues on Friday alone, with a flash flood warning issued for the city. The department says firefighters geared up, expecting more of the same, heading straight into the storm as water pooled on roads.

"We're always ready to respond, no matter what the weather conditions are."

Billy Zachary, public information officer for the Baton Rouge Fire Department, said drivers can get stuck or swept away by water and that panic can set in quickly.

"We've seen several times a driver will get stuck or swept away with water, and they'll begin to panic... anxiety spikes, and it's a very stressful situation."

AAA says many drivers make the mistake of pushing through flooded roads.

"Just six inches of water can make you lose control of your vehicle and a foot can float your car," Don Redman said.

AAA also says if a driver can't see the curve of a road, the water is too deep. The risk applies to SUVs and trucks as well.

"Talking about SUVs and trucks as well. We're not just talking about a sedan here. A foot of water can make any vehicle start floating off the water, and you can't do anything about that. Suddenly, you're now in deeper water, and you're in serious trouble," Redman said.

The fire department says every time a driver chooses to drive on a flooded road, first responders are put at risk.

"Just anytime there's a flood rescue situation, there's always that element there of putting firefighters at risk as well."