A Wet Forecast

A Rainy Week Ahead: Prepare to carry an umbrella for the better part of the week as the weather pattern becomes active once again with several waves of showers and thunderstorms slated to move through the area. Rain chances will be significantly high for the daylight hours with most days rounding out at greater than 70% areal coverage. Rainfall amounts will range between 1-3" with some areas receiving higher amounts as a result of localized storms that produce heavier downpours. Temperatures will remain nominal in the 70s in the morning hours and reaching lower 80s by mid afternoon. Monday evening and Tuesday could be a significant rain event as a large scale storm system activates several opportunities for localized heavy rain in some areas. Storms could last well into the late evening hours before a brief brake on the overnight hours.