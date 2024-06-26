Latest Weather Blog
A pair of LSU athletes nominated for upcoming ESPY's
BATON ROUGE - A pair of LSU athletes are nominated for ESPY's, ESPN's end of the sports year awards show which will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. on WBRZ from Los Angeles.
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels and LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant were both nominated in their "best college athlete" category and Bryant was a two-time nominee as she is also up for "best breakthrough athlete."
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is also up for the "best comeback athlete" award after he battled back from numerous injuries last season.
A list of The 2024 ESPYS nominees is available here and fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
- Stroud, Houston Texans
- Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
- Simone Biles, Gymnast
- Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball
- Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Trending News
- Jayden Daniels, LSU Football
- Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball
- Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer
- Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
- Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
- Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball
- Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: EBR's superintendent candidates make their own videotaped pitches for top schools...
-
Historic 'Catfish Town' building may be torn down
-
Baton Rouge business is on the search for a thief
-
Four BRPD 'Street Crimes' officers indicted in 2020 abuse case
-
BRPD says it arrests three for vandalism at River Center