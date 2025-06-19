A freeze possible tonight, moderating beyond

A pair of clear, quiet days can be expected before unsettled weather returns mid-week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Monday will find a nice warm up after a chilly beginning. Sunshine will guide thermometers close to the temperatures felt on Sunday--in the middle 50s. A bitter night lies ahead. Locations north of I-10 can expect a freeze. The WBRZ Weather Team is projecting a low of 30 degrees in Baton Rouge with colder readings, the upper 20s, farther north. Remember to provide warmth for people and pets without access to heat. Additionally, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take preventative measures for any winter vegetation still going strong.

Up Next: Again though, after a cold morning, sunshine will bring high temperatures back into the low 50s on Tuesday Afternoon. Clouds will increase on Wednesday with showers returning by Thursday. Temperatures will slowly moderate towards and even above the averages of low 60s/low 40s by the end of the week.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A broad surface high pressure system will move from the Lower Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic over the next two days. Due to this, clear skies and light north to northeasterly winds will continue through that time period. Thus, nights will welcome ideal radiational cooling conditions and Monday Night will bring a freeze to locations along and north of I-10. A hard freeze could even occur in the Southern Mississippi Counties. The next upper level disturbance will move across the region Wednesday into Thursday bringing an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday with showers by Thursday. With winds losing northerly direction and turning easterly, plus overcast skies, temperatures will come up with diurnal ranges lessening. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and lows near 50 Wednesday through Friday. From there, information becomes a little jumbled as to what weather will lead us into the weekend. Some models are wetter and warmer, others cooler and drier. Stay tuned!

--Josh

