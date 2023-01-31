A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo

Photo: KATC

BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend.

Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.

The zoo says it realized twelve of the monkeys were stolen Sunday morning and assessed the remaining monkeys for any possible health concerns.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also involved in the investigation.

The incident happened just a day before the Dallas Zoo noticed it was missing two emperor tamarin monkeys. Investigators there noted that it appeared someone had broken into the exhibit.