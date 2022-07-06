A dozen boaters arrested in DWI crackdown across Louisiana over holiday weekend

At least a dozen people were arrested for DWI on Louisiana waterways over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Among those arrested were three in the capital area, including a man who was allegedly operating a boat drunk on Blind River when a 17-year-old girl was flung overboard and killed by the vehicle's motor on July 4. That driver, 33-year-old Dustin Crowe, is also facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.

Two others were arrested for DWI in Livingston and Pointe Coupee parishes Sunday. Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the Tickfaw River, and Peter Janise, 22, of Lafayette was arrested on False River.

See the full list of arrests below.

On July 2, agents arrested:

-Christopher L. Cupp, 58, of Ball, on the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish.

-Bryan A. Noland, 45, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Assumption Parish.

On July 3, agents arrested:

-Adam Kertz, 47, of Dry Prong, on the Red River in Rapides Parish.

-Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish.

-Dennis Bussell, 54, of Orange, Texas, on the Old Sabine River in Calcasieu Parish.

-Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.

On July 4, agents arrested:

-Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake D’Arbonne in Union Parish.

-Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River in Livingston Parish.

-Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on the Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish.

-Paul Bergeron Jr, 61, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Lower St. Martin Parish.

-Kip Robichaux, 59, of Houma, on the Houma Navigational Canal in Terrebonne Parish.

-Corey J. Angelle, 43, of Breaux Bridge, on the Atchafalaya River in Upper St. Martin Parish.