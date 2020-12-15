Latest Weather Blog
A cold front set to sweep rain across the capital area
Showers and storms are set to move in this evening.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: The cloud cover is here to stay. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid-50s between the clouds, then some rain will start to move in. Scattered showers and storms will start north of Baton Rouge around 5 pm and become more widespread in the overnight hours. A cold front will come through and help to push the showers off to the east before the morning rush tomorrow. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
Up Next: The rain will clear by the morning rush tomorrow and the rest of Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s. Dry skies will be the trend for Thursday and Friday too. Temperatures still cool, near 55 on Thursday, but warming to near 60 on Friday. Rain will be back in the forecast over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round