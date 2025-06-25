90 BRCC students graduate from industrial training program

BATON ROUGE — More than 90 Baton Rouge Community College students graduated this week after completing an industrial training program.

The ceremony at the Magnolia Theater on Tuesday celebrated the participants in the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a program BRCC partners with ExxonMobil for.

The free program trained the graduates in skills like pipe fitting and welding.

One graduate told WBRZ that it “feels pretty amazing” to finish the program.

“The support here has been pretty unmatched at BRCC. We have truly accompished a lot over the last year and a half and we're just really really grateful to have this opportunity," Jireh Webster said.

Webster and the other graduates are now able to work in refineries and chemical plants across the state.