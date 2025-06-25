Latest Weather Blog
90 BRCC students graduate from industrial training program
BATON ROUGE — More than 90 Baton Rouge Community College students graduated this week after completing an industrial training program.
The ceremony at the Magnolia Theater on Tuesday celebrated the participants in the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative, a program BRCC partners with ExxonMobil for.
The free program trained the graduates in skills like pipe fitting and welding.
One graduate told WBRZ that it “feels pretty amazing” to finish the program.
“The support here has been pretty unmatched at BRCC. We have truly accompished a lot over the last year and a half and we're just really really grateful to have this opportunity," Jireh Webster said.
Trending News
Webster and the other graduates are now able to work in refineries and chemical plants across the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 eastbound down to one lane as crews work to remove truck...
-
2une In Preview: Black Joy - A Maternal Wellness Celebration
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
Prairieville dental clinic offering free treatments on Wednesday
Sports Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday