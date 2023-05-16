85-year-old Marine graduates from Southeastern, receives standing ovation at commencement

HAMMOND - A very special graduate got the privilege to walk across the stage at Southeastern University's commencement Friday.

Kenneth Colona graduated with a degree in sociology at 85 years old. He was originally enrolled at the university in the 1950s but left to serve with the Marines full-time.

Colona returned to campus in 2010 at the age of 73 to complete his degree.

He received a standing ovation during the ceremony.