83-year-old man killed while cutting down tree at Covington home

2 hours 21 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 01 2023 Aug 1, 2023 August 01, 2023 5:01 PM August 01, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COVINGTON - A man who was cutting a tree down at his home on Sunday was killed when the tree fell and hit him.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, 83-year-old Thomas Baudean was working in his yard on Landmark Lane in Covington. The coroner said Baudean died of blunt-force injuries when the tree he was cutting fell.

No more information was immediately available. 

