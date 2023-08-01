83-year-old man killed while cutting down tree at Covington home

COVINGTON - A man who was cutting a tree down at his home on Sunday was killed when the tree fell and hit him.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, 83-year-old Thomas Baudean was working in his yard on Landmark Lane in Covington. The coroner said Baudean died of blunt-force injuries when the tree he was cutting fell.

No more information was immediately available.