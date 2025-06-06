81 years after D-Day, National World War II Museum in New Orleans commemorates 25th anniversary

NEW ORLEANS — The National World War Two Museum in New Orleans turned 25 years old Friday, 81 years to the day after New Orleans-produced Higgins boats helped Allied forces land on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

To celebrate the milestone and commemerate D-Day, is hosting a series of events, including a musical tribute led by historian John Monsky and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra that captures the dramatic final months of World War II in Europe at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event can be found here.

The commemeration of the occasion continues on Saturday, when all visitors to the museum can attend for free.

Special activities and interactive exhibits will also be available to explore the museum's history and mission.