80 years after Pearl Harbor attack, Louisiana sailor's remains finally coming home

BOGALUSA - A U.S. sailor from south Louisiana who's been unaccounted for since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 will finally get a proper burial back home.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday that Houston Temples, who was 24 years old at the time of the attack will be buried in Washington Parish later this year.

Temples was assigned to the USS Oklahoma during World War II was among more than 400 men killed when the vessel sank during the attack. The department spent years recovering servicemembers' remains from the harbor, many of whom went unidentified.

By 1947, laboratory staff was only able to identify the remains of 35 unnamed men recovered from the USS Oklahoma. In 2015, the DOD launched new efforts to identify those remaining sailors, which involved exhuming their remains from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Temples' name has been displayed on the Walls of the Missing monument at the cemetery for decades. A rosette will be placed alongside it indicate he's finally been accounted for.

His funeral is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Bogalusa.