8-year-old girl in critical condition after she was struck by stray bullet inside New Orleans home

Source: WWL
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition Tuesday, one day after she was struck by a stray bullet while she was inside her New Orleans home. 

WWL reported that the child and her mother heard gunfire outside their house in the Algiers, so they were running up the stairs when a bullet came through the window and hit the girl in the head. 

CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.  

