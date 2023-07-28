96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

7th annual Back To School Expo in Scotlandville Saturday

6 hours 24 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 10:24 AM July 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

SCOTLANDVILLE - Community leaders are teaming up to bring school supplies to the Scotlandville community.

Jason Hughes, the founder of Project 70805 teamed up with fellow Scotlandville alumnus Anthony Kenney to host the 7th annual Back To School Expo.

"It only made sense, we're both from north Baton Rouge, and we wanted to do something to give back to our community," says Kenney.

Trending News

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and health screenings. The Expo will be at Scotlandville Magnet High School Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days