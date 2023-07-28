7th annual Back To School Expo in Scotlandville Saturday

SCOTLANDVILLE - Community leaders are teaming up to bring school supplies to the Scotlandville community.

Jason Hughes, the founder of Project 70805 teamed up with fellow Scotlandville alumnus Anthony Kenney to host the 7th annual Back To School Expo.

"It only made sense, we're both from north Baton Rouge, and we wanted to do something to give back to our community," says Kenney.

There will be free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, and health screenings. The Expo will be at Scotlandville Magnet High School Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.