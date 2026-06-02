5th Annual Louisiana marathon kicks off in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Runners are gearing up for day two of The Louisiana Marathon.



Saturday they participated in the 5k run and the quarter marathon. The kids also had the chance to take part in the fun with their own marathon.



Organizers told News Two they hope to promote a healthy way of life with the marathons.



"But we're trying to say, you know what? It's fun. Come and enjoy yourselves. And if you back into becoming a better runner, and you really adopt a running lifestyle because you've had so much fun here, then we win," said Danny Bourgeois, Co-founder of the Louisiana Marathon.



The full and half marathons will take place bright and early on Sunday morning, with the full marathon starting at 7:00 AM.



More than 9,000 people are taking part.