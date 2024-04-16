83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

51st annual Bayou Classic tickets go on sale Friday

3 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2024 Apr 16, 2024 April 16, 2024 1:16 PM April 16, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Tickets for the 51st annual Bayou Classic will go on sale Friday.

Southern and Grambling's football teams will play in the Caesers Superdome on Nov. 30th, but the Battle of the Bands and the Greek Show will happen the day before at the dome. 

Tickets for the Bayou Classic are available on every seating level in the Superdome and will range from $20 to $199 for early purchases. VIP endzone tickets will also be on sale for $150 and will grant access to premier seating, an exclusive entrance, and complimentary popcorn and soft drinks. 

Fans can also secure lodging in the Bayou Classic hotel block near the Superdome. 

Trending News

Tickets can be purchased here.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days