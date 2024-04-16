51st annual Bayou Classic tickets go on sale Friday

NEW ORLEANS - Tickets for the 51st annual Bayou Classic will go on sale Friday.

Southern and Grambling's football teams will play in the Caesers Superdome on Nov. 30th, but the Battle of the Bands and the Greek Show will happen the day before at the dome.

Tickets for the Bayou Classic are available on every seating level in the Superdome and will range from $20 to $199 for early purchases. VIP endzone tickets will also be on sale for $150 and will grant access to premier seating, an exclusive entrance, and complimentary popcorn and soft drinks.

Fans can also secure lodging in the Bayou Classic hotel block near the Superdome.

Tickets can be purchased here.