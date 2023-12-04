50 Years Ago: tornadoes cut through Capital City, much of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - 50 years ago Monday, a strong tornado touched down in the Capital City before tracking 39 miles to Amite City, injuring 3 and causing over $2 million in damage. The twister was one of several to touch down across the state.

On December 3, 1973, a tornado initially touched down around 1:30am in East Baton Rouge Parish before finally lifting in Tangipahoa Parish at 2:45am. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, about 15-20 homes were destroyed or severely damaged by the narrow tornado.

Photo: Advertisement from "The Morning Advocate" on December 15, 1973 referencing severe weather from just over one week prior

Across Louisiana, tornadoes were also reported in De Ridder, Minden and Rayville. Damages in De Ridder rivaled what occurred in Amite checking in at over $1.5 million with over 200 homes and businesses damaged. More than 20 people were injured by the tornado that hit Rayville.

The same cold front responsible for the tornadoes also produced severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts in the southwest and northwest corners of the state. A gas pipeline was dislodged at the Texaco Refinery in Lake Arthur. In Monroe, a supply of Christmas trees was picked up and blown around a neighborhood and radio station KNOE was knocked off air.

Do you have photos or news copies from this event that you would like to share? Send an email to weather@wbrz.com. The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.