$5 million project aims to fix worst roads in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Five million dollars are going toward an effort to fix some of the worst roads in Livingston Parish.
The proposed project list includes Doyle Road, where Vanessa Thompson lives.
Thompson has lived on Doyle all of her life, but she can't recall ever seeing the road being repaired. She says driving on it has taken a toll on her vehicles.
"Bad on your car, wheels, because all of the holes and the roughness of it," Thompson said.
The road is filled with potholes that collect rainwater, making them hard to spot and avoid when driving.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says the $5 million going toward road overlays is coming from the parish's one-cent sales tax.
"We are fortunate to be able to have that to use. Without it, we would be dead in the water. We wouldn't be able to do anything," Ricks said.
But the parish council must first approve the list of roads that engineers have recommended to be overlaid, which includes the most degraded roadways in the parish. Ricks says the parish has the money, and he expects the list of roads will have no problem being approved.
"In order to attract new businesses, in order to be safe for our residents, we got to keep out roads as safe as possible," Ricks said.
The council will consider the list of roads when they meet Thursday, June 11.
