46 new state troopers graduate at Louisiana State Police ceremony

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 50 new state troopers joined the Louisiana State Police force at a Friday graduation ceremony.

Cadet Class 106 was honored at Istrouma Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. by State Police leadership.

In total, 46 cadets graduated to become full-fledged troopers Friday. According to State Police Commissioner Robert P. Hodges, 52 people started in Cadet Class 106 in December.

"Today's date marked the first time in over five years that Louisiana State Police proudly employs and serves with over 1,000 troopers," Hodges added.