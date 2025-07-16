92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

Wednesday, July 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed along Bank Street on early Wednesday morning. 

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Bank Street, in a neighborhood off Airline Highway. The parish coroner's office said 41-year-old Eddie Johnson was killed.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the shooting. The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear. 

