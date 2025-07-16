92°
Latest Weather Blog
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed along Bank Street on early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Bank Street, in a neighborhood off Airline Highway. The parish coroner's office said 41-year-old Eddie Johnson was killed.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the shooting. The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after truck crashes, brings down utility poles in Ascension Parish
-
Livingston Parish library director ousted; four opposing board members resign immediately
-
Five, including two police chiefs, indicted on 10-year visa fraud scheme in...
-
Police identify man shot and killed on porch of Highland Road home...
-
41-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge