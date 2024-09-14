#4 LSU softball drops opener to #11 Texas A&M, 6-2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – After falling behind by three runs early, the No. 4 LSU softball team would be unable to get its offense going in falling to the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies 6-2 in the series opener between the two teams Friday afternoon.

LSU (24-4, 2-2 Southeastern) mustered just three hits in the contest, while Texas A&M (26-2, 1-0) earned six runs on seven hits, including hitting three home runs.

Elyse Thornhill earned two of the team's three hits in the game, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Bianka Bell had the other hit for the Tigers.

Carley Hoover (10-1) suffered her first loss of the season on Friday, going the distance with two strikeouts and five walks.

Samantha Show (14-2) earned the win by limiting the Tiger bats over the course of the contest, striking out four and walking five in the complete-game victory. TAMU's Tori Vidales was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Cali Lamphear drove in three on one hit.

After LSU stranded two in the top of the first, Texas A&M came back in the bottom half of the inning and after registering an out got two on via walk. The two runners proved costly as a three-run home run in the next at-bat put the Aggies up 3-0 over LSU. The Aggies nearly got more, as a hit and two more walks loaded the bases, before a strikeout and grounder to third ended the inning.

Bailey Landry led off the top of the second with a walk, but was put out on the next play on a fielder’s choice for the first out. Thornhill took two pitches before ripping a double off the wall in right center, scoring Amber Serrett to cut the Aggie lead at 3-1.

A solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the second inning put the Aggies back up three, giving the home side a 4-1 lead.

A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Texas A&M in the bottom of the third inning, as with the Aggies threatening a pop up in foul territory put an out on the board. The second out came via a sacrifice fly as TAMU took a 5-1 lead over LSU. An infield single and a tag on the lead runner ended the inning.

Kellsi Kloss drew a walk to reach first, being put out at second on the next play due to a fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth. A wild pitch allowed Landry to move to second, and Thornhill came through again with a single through the right side to score the outfielder to make it a 5-2 game.

With one out in the bottom half of the fourth, another solo home run put the home side up four, giving Texas A&M a 6-2 lead over the Tigers.

Game two of the series between the Tigers and Aggies is set for a 3 p.m. first pitch Saturday afternoon at the Aggie Softball Complex.