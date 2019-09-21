#4 LSU crushes Vanderbilt 66 to 38

NASHVILLE, TN - The fourth ranked LSU Tigers traveled to Nashville to open up SEC play against Vanderbilt. The Tigers would cruise to an easy 66-38 victory over the Commodores.

Quarterback Joe Burrow breaks yet another school record, passing for 6 touchdowns in a game. Wide Receiver, Ja'Marr Chase also had a historic day, pulling in 4 touchdown catches and 229 receiving yards. He breaks former LSU great, Odell Beckham Jr.'s record for most receiving yards by a Tiger in a single game.

LSU improves to 4-0 on the season. They take on Utah State two weeks from today, at home in Tiger Stadium.

Your Tigers put on a show and are 4-0! pic.twitter.com/CrFtzcUVIT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019

Don't mistake this for a final stat line... It's halftime



18/24, 375 Yards, 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/XWXf7vEPVr — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019

It's a blocked punt return for the TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/D2ltfmV8HD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 21, 2019