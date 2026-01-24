4 arrested in connection with Wood Street shooting that killed 17-year-old

BATON ROUGE — Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and another person injured, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Jemile Causey, 19, along with three juveniles were arrested for several charges, including first-degree murder, after 17-year-old E'myrie Walker was killed and another individual was injured during a shooting on Jan. 10.

Walker was pronounced dead on the scene, while the second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the shooting of Walker, detectives believe that Causey was involved in the fatal shooting of Kyron Carter Sr. on Oct. 8. Detectives believe Carter was shot while sitting underneath the carport of a home.

Causey was charged with first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated criminal damage and obstruction of justice in relation to the shooting of Carter.

The investigations for the shootings remain ongoing.