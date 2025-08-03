84°
3 people shot overnight in Bayou Vista, deputies say
BAYOU VISTA — Three people were taken to the hospital in a late-night shooting on Saturday in Bayou Vista, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Cane Street just before 11:30 p.m.
When they arrived, deputies found three people had been shot. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, SMPSO said.
Information about the condition of the three individuals was not yet released.
SMPSO is still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call them at 337-828-1960 or submit a tip at their website.
