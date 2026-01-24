Latest Weather Blog
3 arrested in connection with sexual assault of a juvenile in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — Three people were arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile following a complaint filed with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department on Friday.
According to detectives, evidence gathered during the investigation supported claims that 44-year-old Clayton Cooper of Port Allen allegedly committed acts of sexual misconduct involving a juvenile on at least five separate occasions.
Detectives also learned that Katie Green, 41, and Dallas Green, 43, were allegedly previously informed by the victim of the alleged sexual misconduct but failed to report the information to law enforcement.
Cooper was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on several charges, including 5 counts of second-degree rape and possession of a Schedule II CDS.
Katie Green and Dallas Green were also charged with failure to report the commission of certain felonies.
The investigation remains ongoing.
