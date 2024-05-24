3 arrested for Denham Springs vehicle burglaries; one vehicle flipped as driver did donuts

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the theft of two vehicles from the Denham Springs apartments. One of the vehicles was found flipped over.

Sheriff Jason Ard said one of the vehicles was found in St. John the Baptist Parish and the other was found turned over in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.

"As for how that stolen vehicle ended up upside down, this is the result of doing donuts in a vehicle that is not yours. Don’t do that," Ard said.

The vehicles had been taken from the Parc at Denham Springs apartment complex.

Deputies arrested Keegan Perkins, 19; Derek Touchstone, 19; and Madyson Yarbrough, whose age wasn't immediately available. All face single counts of simple burglary, Perkins and Touchstone each face two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and Yarbrough faces 1. Perkins and Yarbrough also faces single counts of hit-and-run.

Perkins and Touchstone were still being held Friday. Yarbrough was released on a $40,500 bond.