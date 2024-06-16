FBI looking for information about days leading up to murder, kidnapping out of Tangipahoa Parish

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans FBI office is investigating the murder of a Tangipahoa Parish mother and the kidnapping of her two children, one of whom was also killed.

The FBI is asking for people who spoke to Callie Brunett or her children 6-year-old Jalie and 3-year-old Erin on Tuesday, June 11, through Thursday, June 13, to come forward with any information they have.

The woman and her daughters were last seen alive on Tuesday. The following day, Brunett's family called in a wellness check to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped by the house but said no one answered the door and her car wasn't out front so they believed she was not home. Thursday morning, Brunett's family broke into the home, found Callie dead and the girls missing.

Law enforcement tracked down Callie's car to Jackson, Mississippi. Officers said Daniel Callihan and Victoria Cox stole the car and took off with the girls. Callihan was dragged out of the woods by U.S. Marshals in Mississippi. The next day Cox was arrested at a hotel in Jackson.

When law enforcement officers arrested Callihan, they found Jalie Brunett's body in the woods. Erin was rescued and is being kept by her grandparents.

FBI agents are asking for anyone with pictures or videos of the stolen black 2012 Chrysler 200 or who may have come in contact with the Brunetts, Callihan or Cox to document their encounters here.