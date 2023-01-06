2une In tastes non-traditional king cakes

The 2une In team is trying non-traditional king cakes this year.

If you caught the taste test this morning, here are all the king cakes the team tasted.

BOUDIN

The boudin king cake comes from City Pork in Baton Rouge. It is available today through Feb. 21 and it costs $45.

How it's made:

Pastry Dough stuffed with City Pork House Made Boudin, Baked to Perfection, Topped with Pepper Jelly, City Pork Bacon and Cracklins + Squeaky Pig

You can find out more about the cake and ordering here.

HEALTHY

The healthy king cake is called the Eat Fit king cake and it is inspired by Ochsner’s cookbook. It costs $23.

How it's made:

Centered on an all-natural clean ingredient label, the Eat Fit King Cake is made with almond flour and coconut flour. It’s sweetened with Swerve, a natural, plant-based sweetener, with no artificial sweeteners or colors. Each serving has just two grams of net carbs and zero sugar. It is also certified gluten free.

You can learn more about it and order it on Ochsner’s website here.

DONUT

The donut king cake is a fried king cake from Mary Lee’s Donuts. It costs $30.

How it's made:

Fried King Cake. Made from Donut Dough. Very light and "airy" like a donut. Not like a traditional King Cake that uses sweet dough, a much harder, heavier bread.

Contact the Mary Lee’s closest to you for more information. Check out their locations here.