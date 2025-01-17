2une-In's Mia Monet will be the star dancer for the 17th Annual Dancing for Big Buddy

BATON ROUGE- WBRZ is proud to announce that 2une-in anchor Mia Monet will be representing the company in the 17th Annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser. WBRZ has been the proud media sponsor of the event since it first began in 2008.

Monet is one of 15 star dancers participating. Two other big names are, District 7 Councilman Darryl Hurst and community advocate Myra Richardson.

The main purpose of the event is to raise money for Big Buddy, a local non-profit who's mission is "to build a community of mentoring relationships that advance and inspire our youth to create meaningful change."

"We provide mentoring one-on-one role models to young people from mostly single-parent homes who really could use the extra guidance and resources so they can learn what they can become," Gay Mack, Big Buddy's executive director, said.

All of the proceeds go towards funding their many education and mentoring programs.

"I am so excited to be a part of it this year. To know their mission and everything the organization stands for makes it even better because the children are the future," Monet said.

This year's event is set for Saturday, April 26 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

"I am nervous but also very excited. I hope the other contestants are ready for me because I plan on bringing Beyonce to the PMAC, and I don't like to lose," Monet said.