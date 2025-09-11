2une In Previews: Third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff coming to Southern University

87°
3 hours 6 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 8:09 AM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The third annual Calf Roping on the Bluff, hosted by Southern University Ag Center, is coming up at the end of September. 

The event, happening on Sept. 28 at the Maurice A. Edmond Arena along Scenic Highway, starts at 10 a.m. and is a showcase of various styles of calf roping. 

Vendors will also be at the event.

Tickets for adults cost $10, and for kids, they cost $5. 

Organizers for the event visited 2une In on Thursday.

