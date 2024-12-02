54°
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
BATON ROUGE - What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to attend the classic Nutcracker performance?
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is putting on its 31st annual production of the musical this December.
There will be four showings of the production on Dec. 14 and 15 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center. Tickets can be purchased from the River Center through Ticketmaster here.
