2une In Previews: Stars and Stripes in Gonzales
GONZALES - Celebrate the 4th of July one week early in Ascension Parish Thursday night!
You can celebrate Independence Day early at Conway Development Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..
There will be kids' activities, live music, food and drinks and of course, fireworks.
Abigail Whitam was live Thursday morning previewing the event.
