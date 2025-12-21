'This was our foundation, our stepping stone:' Generations reconnect at Lincoln Theatre

BATON ROUGE — The Lincoln Theatre has been a cornerstone of Baton Rouge history for decades, and tonight, the public got its first look inside the newly renovated landmark.

The theatre, which closed its doors in the 1980s, sat silent for decades, until today. Visitors who grew up attending the theatre filled the room, reconnecting with memories from its golden era.

“I remember it was in 1970, December, and James Brown’s movie Ski Party was playing. That’s the last time I was here,” said Jennifer Pierce, one of the attendees.

Thousands of memories are built into the foundation of the historic 1949 theatre.

Elizabeth Spears Brumfield, who grew up watching cartoons on the big screen at the Lincoln Theatre, said the space shaped her childhood.

“My grandmother, who used to bring me here,” Brumfield said. Walking through the theatre today, she was accompanied by her son and grandson.

“This was our foundation. This was our stepping stone, and this building brought the community together,” Brumfield added.

Following the release of concept photos and the announcement of the theatre’s return, some raised concerns about how the project might change the character of historic South Baton Rouge. However, longtime patrons say the restoration honors the theatre’s purpose.

“It’s nice to see that someone had that vision to just bring it back alive to this community,” Pierce said.

“To bring it back so our children, this generation, can see how you can grow. You don’t have to remain stagnant, you can grow,” Brumfield added.

For others, the open house marked their first time stepping inside the historic space.

“This is my first time being here, and I’ve heard so many good things. I just moved to the neighborhood two years ago,” said Eula Simington. “I can’t wait, I want the first ballet ticket.”

Theatre organizers expect to draw the curtain on its grand reopening in early 2026.