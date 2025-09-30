Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Knock Knock Children's Museum's annual grown up gala returns with ancient Greek theme
BATON ROUGE — It's the grown-ups' time at Knock Knock Children's Museum!
This Friday is the museum's annual Storybook Soirée – A Grown-Up Gala, with this year's fundraising event based around the myths and legends of ancient Greece, inspired by the beloved D’Aulaires’ "Book of Greek Myths."
The annual adults-only event sponsored by RoyOMartin will raise money to support the museum's educational programs and "bring the magic of learning through play to Capital Area children."
Costumes inspired by the gods, goddesses, heroes, muses and mythical creatures of the Hellenic world are encouraged, but cocktail attire is acceptable.
The event, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday at the Dalrymple Drive museum, will also feature food from local restaurants, an open bar, a DJ set by DJ Byrd, auctions, mock Olympic games and more.
Trending News
Tickets for the event can be purchased here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
2une In Previews: Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana hosting document...
-
State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish
-
70 for 70: Purple Heart recipient Johnnie Jones landed on Normandy, helped...
-
2une In Previews: St. Jude Walk raising money, awareness for childhood cancer...
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19