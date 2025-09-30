2une In Previews: Knock Knock Children's Museum's annual grown up gala returns with ancient Greek theme

BATON ROUGE — It's the grown-ups' time at Knock Knock Children's Museum!

This Friday is the museum's annual Storybook Soirée – A Grown-Up Gala, with this year's fundraising event based around the myths and legends of ancient Greece, inspired by the beloved D’Aulaires’ "Book of Greek Myths."

The annual adults-only event sponsored by RoyOMartin will raise money to support the museum's educational programs and "bring the magic of learning through play to Capital Area children."

Costumes inspired by the gods, goddesses, heroes, muses and mythical creatures of the Hellenic world are encouraged, but cocktail attire is acceptable.

The event, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday at the Dalrymple Drive museum, will also feature food from local restaurants, an open bar, a DJ set by DJ Byrd, auctions, mock Olympic games and more.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.