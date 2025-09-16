2une In Previews: Freedom Week engages students in civic discussions about democracy, rights

87°
BATON ROUGE — Public schools across the state are celebrating Freedom Week.
The Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools is hosting a plethora of Freedom Week events featuring state legislators.
"These celebrations provide elected officials with the opportunity to engage with students, highlighting the importance of freedom, civic responsibility and the democratic process," organizers said.
Abigail Whitam, with 2une In, visited Great Hearts Harveston Charter School in Baton Rouge on Tuesday — Constitution Day — and spoke to Caroline Roemer, the executive director of the Louisiana Association of Charter Schools, about Freedom Week.
