2une In Previews: Flipp the Runway Barber and Beauty Expo

Friday, June 27 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - This weekend, head to the Gonzales Civic Center to enjoy an entertainment show centering around hair and beauty!

Flipp the Runway, a Barber and Beauty Expo, is being held from noon to 5 p.m. in Gonzales. There will be entertainment, barber and beauty battles, hair fashion, vendors and food trucks. 

