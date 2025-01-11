2une In Previews: Best of Hollywood with the Arts Council

BATON ROUGE - Have you ever wanted to feel like a celebrity and feel the red carpet beneath your feet? The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year where you can do just that.

Music, Performance, Arts, Community and the Arts Council are putting on the Best of Hollywood Gala, where you can enjoy photoshoots, exquisite cuisine, live performances, and a community atmosphere all while helping to support the arts in the capital city.

The event is on Jan. 17 at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. You can purchase tickets here.