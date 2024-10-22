83°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Annie
BATON ROUGE - One of the world's best-loved musicals is coming to a Louisiana stage near you.
John Pastorek spoke with Andi Stockstill, the star of the upcoming production of "Annie" coming to the capital area.
Trending News
You can buy tickets and find out more information at the ticketing website for the production here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Bats and Brews
-
Law enforcement searching woods outside Clinton after man ran away from traffic...
-
Teenager shot while inside rideshare Sunday night
-
Hearing opens on whether Louisiana's Ten Commandments law is constitutional
-
Mayor-president race tightens significantly, according to recent poll; who leads now, if...