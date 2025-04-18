75°
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry
PLAQUEMINE - In just a few hours, senior citizens will be welcomed to the 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry, a chance for members of the community to come together and enjoy a meal on Good Friday.
The fry is being held at True Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Plaquemine starting at 11:30 a.m..
2une In's Mia Monet was at the church live Friday morning while crews set up for the feast.
