2une In Preview: US Army celebrating 250th anniversary with celebration at Perkins Rowe

US Army celebrating 250th anniversary with celebration at Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE — Saturday is the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

To celebrate, the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Baton Rouge is hosting a celebration at Perkins Rowe's Town Square.

“American Soldiers are our greatest and most valuable asset. They are the cornerstone of the Army and serve wherever needed,” Lt. Col. Nicholas James, Baton Rouge Battalion Commander, said about the Rock the Rowe celebration. “We will always answer when called and stay until our mission ends.”

In accordance with Army tradition, the longest-serving enlisted soldier will cut the official Army Birthday cake with the youngest-serving enlisted soldier at Saturday's event. Local future soldiers will also be sworn in as part of the ceremony.

The celebration will feature music by the School of Rock, the Explosive Ordnance Division team from Ft. Johnson demonstrating their robotic equipment and support organizations doing outreach for active duty and veteran U.S. Army servicemembers.