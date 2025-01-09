2une In Preview: Learn to bowfish from the stars of 'Swamp People' this weekend

The stars of “Swamp People” are in town and they’re hosting their first-ever bowfishing clinic with BREC and Gotham Archery this weekend.

The free event will be at the LSU lakes, specifically Milford Wampold Memorial Park on Stanford Avenue, on Saturday. The stars of the popular television series about life on the bayou will hold sessions training people in the art of bowfishing at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.

“Bow fishing is a sport for everybody it's so much fun you're gonna miss a lot of fish y'all but when you hit one and you stick it and you get to bring that home for dinner, the best feeling in the world,” Anna Ribbeck, one of the show’s titular swamp people, said.

Spots are limited for the free event. A link to sign up can be found here.