29-year-old shot, killed in Monday night shooting off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed they were investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night and left a 29-year-old dead.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Donte Tate was shot on Paige Street off Plank Road shortly before 10 p.m.. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tate was reportedly standing in front of a store when he was shot. No further information was released regarding what led to the shooting.

No suspect or motive was immediately clear.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.