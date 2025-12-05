21-year-old Southern student killed in possible break-in along Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old Southern student was killed in a possible home invasion along Scenic Highway on Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Donovan Pugh was shot and killed at a home along Scenic near 78th Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Investigators believe burglars killed Pugh during a break-in.

Southern University said Pugh was a sophomore from New Orleans studying criminal justice.

BRPD did not disclose additional information about the shooting. Anyone with information about Pugh's death should call (225) 389-4869.