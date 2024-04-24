$20K reward offered for information on who killed dolphin

CAMERON PARISH - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering a $20,000 reward for information about who shot and killed a bottlenose dolphin in March.

The NOAA Fisheries Service said a juvenile dolphin washed up March 13 on West Mae's Beach in Cameron Parish with bullets lodged in its brain, spinal cord and heart.

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty. Anyone with information can call (800) 853-1964.