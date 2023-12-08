2024 will bring new direction for Chris Nakamoto

BATON ROUGE - Following nationwide attention for a series of dogged investigative stories, Chris Nakamoto has announced he will be pursuing journalism away from Baton Rouge.

"In life we all have decisions that we have to make. Some are easy, and some have to be made with careful consideration and prayer. I firmly believe that new challenges are what we should all strive for in life by avoiding complacency," Chris said in a statement.

"Only God knows how much time each of us have on this Earth— make the most of it, and leave it better than you found it," he added.

WBRZ is planning a celebration of Chris' work in the weeks to come as he looks to his future.

"Chris and his team are an important part of the lineage of journalism in Baton Rouge. We are honored for the work he has done and appreciate the wrongs he has helped to right," General Manager Trey Schmaltz said Friday.

Chris added: "Any positive spotlight on me is a mere reflection of the many people behind the scenes that make what we do possible. Photographers, graphics, editors, producers, assignment editors, directors, floor crew, master control and managers…. THANK YOU."