2024 4-star iOL Coen Echols commits to LSU
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's 2024 recruiting class gained another boost with a 4-star offensive lineman committing to the Tigers Friday afternoon.
Coen Echols, who is 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, out of Katy, Texas, committed to LSU over Auburn and Texas A&M.
247sports ranked Echols as the 6th-best interior offensive line prospect in the country; On3 sports ranked him 11th. Echols adds to a recruiting class that ranked near the country's top 10 on Early Signing Day.
