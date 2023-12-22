68°
2024 4-star iOL Coen Echols commits to LSU

1 hour 53 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, December 22 2023 Dec 22, 2023 December 22, 2023 3:18 PM December 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to Echols

BATON ROUGE - LSU football's 2024 recruiting class gained another boost with a 4-star offensive lineman committing to the Tigers Friday afternoon.

Coen Echols, who is 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, out of Katy, Texas, committed to LSU over Auburn and Texas A&M. 

247sports ranked Echols as the 6th-best interior offensive line prospect in the country; On3 sports ranked him 11th. Echols adds to a recruiting class that ranked near the country's top 10 on Early Signing Day.

