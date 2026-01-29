Latest Weather Blog
2018 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced
Congratulations to Domonique Banks, winner of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home!
BATON ROUGE- There are no tickets left for chances to win the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes.
The St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Santa Maria neighborhood of Baton Rouge. The 2018 Dream Home is more than 3,000-square-feet. It features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and is located in the exclusive golf course community. It even has a golf course view.
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Care at the hospital is always free.
Along with a ticket for the home, ticket purchasers are entered into other prizes, including a chance to win a 2018 Volvo S90.
Click HERE to read more or to make donations.
The Dream Home will be given away during the annual live telecast on WBRZ on June 10 at 3 p.m.
